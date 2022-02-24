The Championship strugglers saw long-term manager Darren Ferguson resign last week with Posh currently eight points from safety in the second tier.

Following the sacking of Lee Johnson as Sunderland head coach in January, the club interviewed Grant McCann alongside Roy Keane, Sabri Lamouchi and Alex Neil.

But it was Neil who was given the nod over Lamouchi and McCann after talks with Keane broke down.

But now Posh have moved swiftly to re-appoint McCann after Ferguson’s departure.

A club statement read: “Peterborough United are delighted to confirm that Grant McCann has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager with the Northern Irishman penning a two-and-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday, the club have moved quickly to secure the services of McCann, who departed Hull City earlier this month despite successive victories in Sky Bet Championship action against Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth with both coming with clean sheets.

“Prior to his departure, McCann had led the Tigers to six wins from 11 matches with just three defeats in that sequence of results. McCann will be assisted at Posh by Cliff Byrne, a former team-mate at Scunthorpe United and long-term number two of the 41-year-old.

“McCann cut his teeth in management at the Weston Homes Stadium before leading Doncaster Rovers into the League One play-offs and then masterminding a league title for Hull, their first in 55 years.”

