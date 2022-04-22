Ex-Everton and Sunderland defender reveals his Stadium of Light regret and love for SAFC

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Everton academy graduate joined the Black Cats on a half-season deal in the summer of 2020 and made a handful of appearances at the start of the campaign, and netted in the 8-1 win over Aston Villa under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

But a serious hamstring injury sustained in an under-23 game at Burnley saw Feeney sidelined for three months – and he was released upon the expiration of his short-term deal in January last year. He now plays for Carlisle in League Two.

He has been reflecting on his time at Sunderland and his regret over his injury problems and not playing in front of the Stadium of Light fans.

Benny Ashley-Seal of Northampton Town attempts to control the ball under pressure from Morgan Feeney of Carlisle United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

“I loved it, my short spell there,” he says of his time with Sunderland.

“The club as a whole, the fanbase, everything.

"The city just lives and breathes Sunderland and it was a shame because not only did I get injured but it was the covid period so the fans weren’t allowed in and things like that but the staff and the lads there were brilliant.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t stay longer but the silver lining was that I was able to come to Carlisle and I’m really enjoying it here as well.