News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Ex-Chelsea man at Leicester City following Sunderland transfer links and Wearside trial

The attacker spent time at the Academy of Light on a trial basis over the summer.

By James Copley
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland trialist Solko Thomas appears to have move to Championship rivals Leicester City.

Thomas played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a friendlies against Kings Lynn Town and Huddersfield Town earlier in the summer with the winger scoring in both games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attacker was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge and had also been linked with Blackburn Rovers.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.

Most Popular

Following that trial, though, reports surfaced suggesting that the player was set to move to Leicester City on a three-year deal.

Thomas played and scored for Leicester's under-21s against their Norwich City counterparts last week, though it remains to be seen whether or not Thomas has made the switch permanently yet as Leicester have yet to announce the deal.

Related topics:SunderlandLeicester CityNorwich CityHuddersfield TownBlack CatsStamford BridgeChelseaSheffield UnitedPremier League