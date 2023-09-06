Ex-Chelsea man at Leicester City following Sunderland transfer links and Wearside trial
The attacker spent time at the Academy of Light on a trial basis over the summer.
Former Sunderland trialist Solko Thomas appears to have move to Championship rivals Leicester City.
Thomas played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a friendlies against Kings Lynn Town and Huddersfield Town earlier in the summer with the winger scoring in both games.
The attacker was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge and had also been linked with Blackburn Rovers.
Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.
Following that trial, though, reports surfaced suggesting that the player was set to move to Leicester City on a three-year deal.
Thomas played and scored for Leicester's under-21s against their Norwich City counterparts last week, though it remains to be seen whether or not Thomas has made the switch permanently yet as Leicester have yet to announce the deal.