Ex-Chelsea and Sheffield United attacker stars for Sunderland on trial amid transfer interest

Silko Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against Huddersfield on Monday amid transfer interest.

By James Copley
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

Former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts on Monday evening.

Thomas was listed as a trialist on Sunderland's teamsheet for the evening but started and had a lively game for Graeme Murty's youth team.

Two weeks ago, the attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.

The Evening Standard had previously claimed that the player was in "advanced talks" over a move to Championship club Leicester City, though Thomas has seemingly returned to Wearside for the time being.

