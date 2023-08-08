Former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts on Monday evening.

Thomas was listed as a trialist on Sunderland's teamsheet for the evening but started and had a lively game for Graeme Murty's youth team.

Two weeks ago, the attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.