Trialists Silko Thomas and Bobby Bjork were not named in Graeme Murty's Sunderland under-21 side to face Norwich City in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

Ex-Blackpool man Bjork played as Sunderland's under-21s defeated Huddersfield Town earlier last week. Bjork, 18, can play at centre-back and right-back and departed Bloomfield Road this summer after his scholarship deal came to an end.

Former Chelsea youngster Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts seven days ago - and started alongside Bjork but the pair have not been named in Murty's side at Eppleton against Norwich City.

Three weeks ago, Thomas was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.

Murty's side to face Norwich includes first-team interest with striker Luis Hemir Semedo starting the game alongside fellow summer signing Nectar Triantis. Jewison Bennette has also been given the nod against the Canaries.