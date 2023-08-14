News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Chelsea and Blackpool starlets miss out as Sunderland under-21s face Norwich City

Sunderland's under-21 side face their Norwich City counterparts on Monday evening.

By James Copley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 18:52 BST- 1 min read

Trialists Silko Thomas and Bobby Bjork were not named in Graeme Murty's Sunderland under-21 side to face Norwich City in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

Ex-Blackpool man Bjork played as Sunderland's under-21s defeated Huddersfield Town earlier last week. Bjork, 18, can play at centre-back and right-back and departed Bloomfield Road this summer after his scholarship deal came to an end.

Former Chelsea youngster Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts seven days ago - and started alongside Bjork but the pair have not been named in Murty's side at Eppleton against Norwich City.

Three weeks ago, Thomas was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.

The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.

Murty's side to face Norwich includes first-team interest with striker Luis Hemir Semedo starting the game alongside fellow summer signing Nectar Triantis. Jewison Bennette has also been given the nod against the Canaries.

Matthew Young, who played a part in Sunderland's pre-season friendlies, starts in goal with Zak Johnson and Chris Rigg also playing. Niall Huggins captains the side after returning from injury during the summer break. Ellis Taylor and Ben Crompton also feature.

