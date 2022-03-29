McCarthy won promotion from the Championship with Sunderland during the 2004/05 season and has since managed Wolves, Ipswich and Cardiff.

The 63-year-old has been out of work since October last year when he left Cardiff after nine months in the job.

Sunderland took 12 days to appoint Alex Neil as Johnson’s successor, yet McCarthy was never a serious contender.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick McCarthy left Cardiff in October 2021.

“I applied for it this time around,” McCarthy told Extra.ie’s Stronger with Sport Podcast.

“As soon as Lee Johnson — sadly for him — got the sack, I stuck my name in straight away.

“I said ‘oh I’ll take it to the end of the season.’ I did not even get a call back!”

Despite missing out on the Sunderland job, McCarthy says he’s still keen to get back into management.

“Look, I have not retired,” he added. “Maybe the game has retired me but I have not retired.

“If something came up that really interested me. That (Sunderland) would have done to the end of the season.

“I think they offered it to a few people to the end of the season. Others wanted longer contracts.

“To get them promoted and back into the Championship would be brilliant.”

McCarthy still looks back fondly on his three-year spell on Wearside between 2003 and 2006.

"It was such a big club, such a big job,” he said. “I thought I was blessed getting that. It is great.

“If you get the chance to manage Sunderland, all day long.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.