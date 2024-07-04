Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Birmingham City man has penned a professional deal with Sunderland

Sunderland have handed a one-year professional deal to former Birmingham City man Cuba Mitchell.

The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2025, with the option of a further year. Mitchell, who worked with Mike Dodds previously at Birmingham City is expected to join up with Sunderland’s under-21s.

“Cuba joined the club as a 16-year-old from Birmingham City and has shown the potential that lies within him,” academy manager Robin Nicholls said. “It can be difficult for a young person to settle in a new area of the country at such a young age, but Cuba has embraced this challenge.

“This first professional contract will see him join up with the U21 squad and be faced with a programme that will further develop him as a person and a player. We are delighted to have agreed terms on the deal and look forward to what lies ahead for Cuba.”