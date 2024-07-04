Ex-Birmingham City man signs one-year deal at Sunderland ahead of 2024-25 season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have handed a one-year professional deal to former Birmingham City man Cuba Mitchell.
The 18-year-old has committed his future on Wearside signing until 2025, with the option of a further year. Mitchell, who worked with Mike Dodds previously at Birmingham City is expected to join up with Sunderland’s under-21s.
“Cuba joined the club as a 16-year-old from Birmingham City and has shown the potential that lies within him,” academy manager Robin Nicholls said. “It can be difficult for a young person to settle in a new area of the country at such a young age, but Cuba has embraced this challenge.
“This first professional contract will see him join up with the U21 squad and be faced with a programme that will further develop him as a person and a player. We are delighted to have agreed terms on the deal and look forward to what lies ahead for Cuba.”
Mitchell joins Dan Cameron, Jenson Jones, Luke Bell and Tom Lavery in signing professional deals at the club this week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.