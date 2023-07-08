Sunderland face a pre-season against South Shields at Mariners Park with a strong side named by head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the clash.

The Black Cats are set to play two matches back-to-back, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.

Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries but Tony Mowbray has named his starting XI to face South Shields at Mainers Park this afternoon including a first look at new signing Hemir.

Starting XI: Anthony Patterson, Lynden Gooch, Ben Crompton, Luke O'Nien, Ellis Taylor, Jay Matete, Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke, Hemir