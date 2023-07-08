Ex-Benfica striker Hemir named in Sunderland XI to face South Shields by head coach Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has named his starting XI to face South Shields in Sunderland's first pre-season friendly.
Sunderland face a pre-season against South Shields at Mariners Park with a strong side named by head coach Tony Mowbray ahead of the clash.
The Black Cats are set to play two matches back-to-back, with half the squad facing South Shields (12:30pm kick-off) and half the squad facing Gateshead (4pm kick-off) later in the day.
Both games will see a mix of first-team and youth-team players involved as they gain valuable minutes ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Sunderland still have several players unavailable due to injuries but Tony Mowbray has named his starting XI to face South Shields at Mainers Park this afternoon including a first look at new signing Hemir.
Starting XI: Anthony Patterson, Lynden Gooch, Ben Crompton, Luke O'Nien, Ellis Taylor, Jay Matete, Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji, Abdoullah Ba, Jack Clarke, Hemir
Subs: Adam Richardson, Ben Kindon, Connor Pye, Marshall Burke, Thomas Lavery, Kaliem Beattie, Trey Ogunsuyi, Chris Rigg, Michael Spellman, Cuba Mitchell, Timur Tuterov