Ex-Arsenal midfielder refuses to talk about potential Sunderland move after impressive Nations League display

Sunderland transfer target Glen Kamara has played down speculation linking him with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Reports over the weekend from the Daily Mail claimed Sunderland had scouted the 22-year-old Finland international, who is currently plying his trade at Dundee.

Kamara started his career at Arsenal and spent time on loan at Southend United and Colchester United, before joining the Scottish side in 2017.

Following Sunday's reports, Kamara scored his first goal for Finland during his country's 2-0 victory over Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

After the game, the midfielder was asked about the speculation linking him with a move away, to which he responded: "I’m more focused on just what is happening here. I focus on the national team, and I do not pay much attention to such a thing."

Kamara is out of contract at the end of the season and, according to The Courier, a pre-contract agreement in January cannot be ruled out.

However, the Dundee-based newspaper have also claimed that Sunderland are in no hurry to sign the midfielder.

A host of other clubs have been linked with Kamara, including Derby County, Burnley, Wolves, Celtic and Rangers plus clubs from the MLS.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen also scouted the midfielder during his impressive performance against Greece, according to the Daily Express.