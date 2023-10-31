Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is receiving strong praise from EFL pundits after his recent exploits...

Former Arsenal and Rotherham United player Adrian Clarke says namesake Jack Clarke 'looks like a Premier League star.'

Jack Clarke started for Sunderland against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, assisting and scoring in the 3-1 win.

The second-half penalty goal put Jack Clarke top of the Championship goalscoring table, with the former Leeds United and Tottenham man now on nine for the season.

"Jack Clarke is unplayable. When he’s in this form, he looks like a Premier League star," Adrian Clarke told the ‘What the EFL!?’ podcast.

It’s someone who is playing in the wrong division. He had 14 dribbles in this game, six shots, I love the run and pass for the Dan Neil goal, scored himself of course.