'Everywhere we go...' - Watch Sunderland fans bring the noise against Rangers

Phil Smith is in Portugal covering the tour for the Echo, watch a video of the fans from the game here.
Ahead of the game, Sunderland confirmed the signing of Jack Clarke on a four-year deal after the winger impressed whilst on-loan at the club last season.
Speaking to the club, Clarke revealed his ‘delight’ at rejoining the Black Cats: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season.”
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed! How Sunderland’s staggering attendances since 2000 compare with Europe’s biggest clubs including Rangers, Liverpool, Newcastle United and co
-
2
Sunderland vs Rangers LIVE: Team news as Daniel Ballard starts for Alex Neil's side in Portugal
-
3
Sunderland vs Rangers in Portugal: THREE streaming and TV options available for pre-season clash plus tickets update
-
4
Sunderland’s major Jack Clarke pull 'revealed' as West Brom ‘in talks’ with Newcastle United ace
-
5
Sunderland to sign ex-Leeds United winger on four-year deal - reports
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.