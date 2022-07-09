'Everywhere we go...' - Watch Sunderland fans bring the noise against Rangers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Smith is in Portugal covering the tour for the Echo, watch a video of the fans from the game here.

Ahead of the game, Sunderland confirmed the signing of Jack Clarke on a four-year deal after the winger impressed whilst on-loan at the club last season.

Speaking to the club, Clarke revealed his ‘delight’ at rejoining the Black Cats: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season.”

Sunderland players prepare for the Rangers game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.