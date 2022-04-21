Loading...

Everything you need to know about League One play-off dates: EFL confirm key dates for Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United & Co

Dates for the 2021/22 League One playoffs have been confirmed by the EFL.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:55 pm

Sunderland are preparing for a season-defining final week of the season as the League One promotion battle reaches a climax.

Sunderland face Cambridge and Rotherham United on home turf before travelling to Morecambe on the final day of the campaign.

The regular season concludes on Saturday April 30 and if all goes to plan for Sunderland and they confirm themselves a playoff spot, then supporters won’t have long to wait to see the Black Cats back in action.

The EFL have confirmed playoff dates for League One (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A 6th place finish would see Sunderland play the first-leg of the playoffs at home on Thursday, May 5 (7:45pm kick-off) before the return leg on Sunday, May 8 (6:30pm kick-off).

If Neil’s side secure themselves a fifth or fourth place finish, then the first-leg of their playoff tie would take place on Friday, May 6 (7:45pm kick-off) with the second-leg scheduled for Monday, May 9 (7:45pm kick-off).

The 2021/22 League One playoff final will take place on Saturday, May 21 (3pm kick-off).

