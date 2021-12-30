Everything we know about Sunderland's plans for the crucial January transfer window so far

The Black Cats are expected to be active through the month, particularly after picking up some medium to long-term injuries over the last month or two.So what can Sunderland fans expect from the window, and what have we already learned from their club about their plans for the window?Here, Phil Smith breaks down three of the key questions ahead of what could be a defining moment in the season...

What positions are Sunderland targeting?

Sunderland will be open to upgrading any area of their squad but in the opening stages of the window there are a couple of clear priorities.

After six goals in six games, Johnson admitted that losing Nathan Broadhead to a serious hamstring injury was an 'absolute disaster' for the club.

Though Ross Stewart remains in excellent form, a further injury would leave the Black Cats exposed in a crucial area of the pitch even if Will Harris has made a significant impression behind the scenes last season.

Another forward is an absolute must.

A new right back also is required.

Sunderland did not recruit one in the summer, though Niall Huggins was of course signed in the knowledge that he would be comfortable in the role if required.

That it has not derailed Sunderland's progress owes much to the superb efforts of Carl Winchester and latterly Bailey Wright out of position, but to give the side the cover it needs for the second half of the campaign, a new addition is a must.

That would bolster central midfield, as well, given that Winchester would be free to play in a position in which he has thrived over the last month.

From there, it will be a case of assessing the market for any potential player who can improve Sunderland, and of course replacing any outgoings, whether it be permanent or merely departing loan players.

Sunderland don't need a raft of new players, but they do need an injection of quality and depth.

What kind of deals are they likely to pursue - will fees be spent?

Sunderland's business will in part be guided by what they decide to do with their current five loanees.

Though there is no cap on the number of loanees a club can sign, only five can be included in a matchday squad at any one time and Sunderland are currently at that number.

Whether Nathan Broadhead stays likely depends on the result of a referral that will determine whether he is absent for three months, or the rest of the season. Though unlikely, Sunderland could try to convert one of Thorben Hoffmann or Leon Dajaku's deals into a permanent ahead of schedule.

Most likely to return to his parent club at this stage in time is Frederik Alves.

The West Ham United defender moved to Sunderland rather than go to a Championship club in the expectation it would mean significantly more game time, but that has not materialised.

Johnson says he rates a lot of the defender's attributes, but wants him to be more aggressive on and off the ball.

A recall would give the Black Cats a chance to back into that market.

Johnson is eager to ensure Sunderland are not dependent on loans, though.

One because it is better to develop your own players, but two because he expects that to be a slow market this time around.

With COVID-19 causing major disruption across the pyramid, he expects clubs to hold onto the best of their young talent for as long as possible, should an outbreak quickly move them to the front of the queue in terms of senior gametime.

It remains a hugely beneficial market for League One clubs, though, and the Black Cats are certainly in the mix for talented players on the cusp of Premier League first teams.

Elsewhere, Johnson has noted that his recruitment team are always on the hunt for lower league talent who could grow with the club, or a player like Ross Stewart who they believe could realise their potential on Wearside.

He has also spoken of the raft of Championship players coming into the last six months of their current contracts as a potential area for the club to exploit, bringing in an experienced calibre of player for a potentially reduced or minimal fee.

In short, then, expect Sunderland to have a similar window to the summer in terms of the overall approach. A mix of some Championship experience, Premier League loans and targeted investment in young players.

Will any players out on loan be recalled?

It's a strong possibility.

Johnson has regularly hinted that a recall for Jack Diamond is prominent in his thinking, given the high level of performance the winger has produced for Harrogate Town in their impressive first half of the League Two campaign.

Like Josh Hawkes he is fit and in good form, which is appealing to Sunderland given they currently lack depth outside of the core of senior players performing very well.

Sunderland are adamant they won't recall the apir only to sit on the bench, so incoming business will of course guide their decision making.

One option could be to recall one of the players early in the window, before allowing them to return to their current club towards the end depending on how January develops for the Black Cats.

