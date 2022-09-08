“Millwall, if you look at the data they are very good at winning first contacts from set-plays. They are very good at winning second balls and drop downs.

“They are better than you might think with the ball when you look at the data. They are not a team in the top five or six passing stats, they are not really interested in ball retention but they put the ball in your box.

“They throw it in your box, every corner they don’t take intricate short ones, they put it in the mixer and have a lot of big lads who can head it and make first contact.

“We know the threats and I have felt the Millwall threats over the last few years.