Everything Sunderland fans need to know about the Carabao Cup fourth round draw

When is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round will take place on Wednesday, 22 September 2021.

The draw will take place after the televised clash between Manchester United and West Ham and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as well as streamed live on Twitter through the @Carabao_Cup page.

Lee Johnson's Sunderland face Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup tonight (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

