Everything Sunderland fans need to know about Dundee United tickets as Cats face former boss

Sunderland will face former boss Jack Ross this pre-season and ticket details have been released for the friendly game.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:35 pm

The club has confirmed tickets for the pre-season trip to Dundee United will be on sale from 9am on Monday, June 27.

A club statement added: “The Lads travel to face former manager Jack Ross’ side on Saturday 16 July at Tannadice Park (KO 3pm).

“Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s, students and under-18s and £5 for under-16s.

Lynden Gooch of Sunderland is challenged by Joe Jacobson of Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images).

“These must be purchased via Dundee United’s website and will be sent as a digital ticket to supporters to either print at home or download onto their phone.”

It added: “Ambulant tickets with a personal assistant and wheelchair tickets with a personal assistant are priced at £10 – these must be purchased directly from the Stadium of Light ticket office by emailing [email protected]

Sunderland head to Portugal as part of their pre-season plans and face Rangers.

