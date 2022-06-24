Everything Sunderland fans need to know about Dundee United tickets as Cats face former boss

The club has confirmed tickets for the pre-season trip to Dundee United will be on sale from 9am on Monday, June 27.
A club statement added: “The Lads travel to face former manager Jack Ross’ side on Saturday 16 July at Tannadice Park (KO 3pm).
“Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s, students and under-18s and £5 for under-16s.
“These must be purchased via Dundee United’s website and will be sent as a digital ticket to supporters to either print at home or download onto their phone.”
It added: “Ambulant tickets with a personal assistant and wheelchair tickets with a personal assistant are priced at £10 – these must be purchased directly from the Stadium of Light ticket office by emailing [email protected]”
Sunderland head to Portugal as part of their pre-season plans and face Rangers.