Everything Sunderland fans need to know about Dundee United tickets as Cats face former boss

The club has confirmed tickets for the pre-season trip to Dundee United will be on sale from 9am on Monday, June 27.

A club statement added: “The Lads travel to face former manager Jack Ross’ side on Saturday 16 July at Tannadice Park (KO 3pm).

“Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s, students and under-18s and £5 for under-16s.

“These must be purchased via Dundee United’s website and will be sent as a digital ticket to supporters to either print at home or download onto their phone.”

It added: “Ambulant tickets with a personal assistant and wheelchair tickets with a personal assistant are priced at £10 – these must be purchased directly from the Stadium of Light ticket office by emailing [email protected]”