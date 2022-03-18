I think when we go away to teams at their own venue they are naturally more expensive, and naturally come out to try and beat us more.

Whereas the last two teams that have come here they have camped in there own half and basically asked them to break them down which leaves a lot of space in behind you which leaves you vulnerable to the counter attack.

I think if you look at any team, if you look at Everton Newcastle last night. Everton sayt in their own half for large parts of the game and made it extremely difficult.

It’s hard to break teams down no matter what level you operate at, it’s a difficult thing to do.

What I will say against Crewe with how I thought the game was going to pan out, how Crewe normally play, they didn’t do that.

The team that I selected for that game probably wasn’t the best personnel to carry out the job that needed doing.

Teams playing against Sunderland: Fans are not silly and know if they come here, keep our crowd quiet and frustrate the team, naturally we are going to have to be more and more expensive to try and win the game - then they can try and hit us on the counter.

If I was an opposing manager that’s how I would try and set up as well. We need to try and guard against that and that’s where the challenge lies.

I think when we go away from home teams view as a bit of a free hit to try and get a scalp in terms of the size of the club.