Everything Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans need to know about Covid-19 checks ahead of Stadium of Light clash

And fans have been reminded of the checks that will be in place after the EFL introduced new protocols for all supporters attending matches in light of the Covid-19 situation.

Supporters over the age of 18 cannot attend a match without providing one of the following:

A valid NHS Covid Pass

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

A negative Covid-19 test result (SMS or email, which has been registered with the NHS)

If you are unable to present a valid NHS Covid Pass or proof of a negative Covid-19 test when asked to do so, entry to the stadium will be declined in line with legal requirements, unless you are exempt.

The club has issued the following advice for fans

Covid-19 pass

“The best form of certification is the COVID pass.

“You can download the COVID digital pass by using the NHS App, or adding it to your smartphone wallet or camera roll in case there is no signal.

“Fans can also bring their original printed NHS Covid Pass on the day of the fixture if they are unable to use the digital version.”

Negative Lateral Flow/PRC Test

“A negative Lateral Flow test result will be permissible should you be unable to provide a COVID pass.

“Supporters who are not yet double vaccinated will need to take a lateral flow test within 48 hours of attending the match.”

Lateral flow sticks will not be accepted, and results must be recorded via the NHS.

Other information

“Even if double-vaccinated, you must not attend if you, or anybody attending with you, is suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, feels unwell, or is required to self-isolate.

“All supporters aged 11 and over will be required to wear a face covering when located in indoor areas, other than when eating or drinking, or where exempt.

“Face coverings are advised though not required to be worn by supporters when they are in their allocated seats in the stadium bowl.”

The club added: “SAFC would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding as the club navigates its way through the new policy changes.”

