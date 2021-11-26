Everything Lee Johnson had to say about Sunderland fans, Cambridge United and Ipswich Town during presser
Lee Johnson is set to face questions ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.
The Black Cats have four points from their last two league games against Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town but performances left a lot to be desired.
The Wearsiders surrendered the lead against the Shrews on Tuesday and failed to beat the relegation-threatened strugglers despite having a man advantage following a red card to David Davis.
Here, we’ll be bringing you updates as Johnson faces the media ahead of Sunderland’s trip tp face Cambridge United on Saturday.
Lee Johnson press conference RECAP: Head coach faces questions ahead of Cambridge United clash
Last updated: Friday, 26 November, 2021, 09:50
- Sunderland are set to face Cambridge United in League One this weekend
- The Black Cats drew their last fixture against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday
- The Weasiders have slipped to sixth in the table and are five points of first position
That’s Lee Johnson’s presser now over!
Head over to the Sunderland Echo website for the latest Lee Johnson quotes from the un-televised part of his interview. In the mean time, an update has been provided on Charlie Wyke.
LJ on games in hand and fan unrest
It has to bring opportunity, pressure is external. We have had challenges. We aren’t at the top end of our form but we are fighting for seven points in a week. It wouldn’t be perfect but it would be decent. We have had a lot of games with the cups.
Our fans have been really supportive as well. Everyone I bump into and there’s a lot of Sunderland fans all around the world and everyone has been really really supportive.
There’s no doubt that when you perform poorly people will vent their frustrations but it is my job to flatten those waves. When you come to. club like Sunderland you know what to expect.
LJ on injuries
We have challenges. We’ve had challenges all week. We have an injury list of seven or eight players going into this game. Not ideal but we have to adapt.
LJ on Cambridge
It is a club (Cambridge) are close to my heart. I was brought up on the terraces there. i was a ball boy, my dad was manager and assistant manager there, I grew up in the area.
It is a game we are looking forward to it. I have all the local knowledge on this one. I used to hide in a skip during half time team talks!
We have to be better away from home because our home form is one of the bets in the country. We have to control the game and create opportunities.
LJ on last games
We want to be better. We are working to be better. The Ipswich game was important. Our distances were outstanding. We have come out winning the game against the galacticos of the division.
When Prictahrd scored everyone though the three points were in the bag, the players and the fan base. It was three points dropped. We want to improve.
We want to add to our game but we have had a lot of injuries. Especially in the full-back.
LJ on Shrewsbury
I think you look at both what went well and what didn’t go well. We had 20 odd shots but the quality wasn’t there. The build phase was excellent. Our width down the right wasn’t good enough. We had poor delivery. You have to take the good and the bad.
We have been hit by a sucker punch.
Lee Johnson is due to face questions at 9:30am - stay with us for live updates...
