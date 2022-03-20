Sunderland sacked Johnson in the wake of a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Bolton.

The former Bristol City manager guided Sunderland to 41 wins in 75 games was named League One Manager of the Month on two occasions

However, Sunderland’s inconsistent league form and some poor results across the season was enough for the Black Cats hierarchy to dismiss the head coach.

Lee Johnson

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, however, Johnson spoke regarding a range of subjects involving Sunderland.

Here, we take a look at everything he had to say:

Lee Johnson on his only regret at Sunderland

“Like I say, the only regret, I’ll be honest with you for my whole time there is the fact I was still trying to win the game at 3-0 down at Bolton away.

“And I think that final result, it doesn’t sit well with me because the lads didn’t deserve it.

“The lads had performed really well, it was our second loss in 15, it was a top points-per-game ratio of all the clubs in the 72 so the journey we were on was a really progressive, good one.

“Lot of new players coming in, a load of young players, we had just made three really good signings in the last week of the window and that bit is disappointing not being able to see the challenge through.”

Lee Johnson on whether he expected to be sacked after the Bolton game

Speaking on the BBC’s 72+ Podcast, Johnson said: “Did I see it coming?

“Listen, there’s always bits and bobs behind the scenes that are not quite right and a football manager at a club, it is a bit like a marriage, it really is.

“And as much as I loved the club and I loved the people there, we were moving in slightly different directions in terms of our principles, our decision making on how we saw the way forward.”

Lee Johnson talks Alex Neil and Sunderland’s promotion chances

He said: “They’ve got a good manager in Alex Neil. It’s a good squad.

“With the fans behind them, I truly believe that club can get promoted this year and I genuinely hope they do.”

