In some games he’s performed better than in others, I thought Saturday was arguably one of his quieter games.

Equally I think there have been some home matches that have been relatively tight and he’s been a good outlet for us, he gets us up the pitch.

He can go either way, probably more so playing on the right side he probably needs to mix it up a little bit more, but he’s dynamic and direct, takes people on one-on-one which is always a good sign.

He has missed a few key chances as well which is probably the next step for him, being more clinical in front of goal.

Lincoln is one in particular that sticks in my mind where he had a golden opportunity and they are the moments we have to capitalise on.