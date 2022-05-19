We’re just a few days away from Sunderland’s League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers – and Black Cats boss Alex Neil held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
Sunderland overcame Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals and are on a 15-match unbeaten run ahead of the trip to Wembley.
It won’t be easy, though, and Wycombe have lost just one of their last 14 games heading into the final.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: EFL explain why they can't offer any more tickets to Black Cats fans
-
2
How you can help as Sunderland fan group attempt biggest display Wembley has ever seen
-
3
Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats make approach for League One ace, Owls want highly-rated Plymouth star
-
4
Wycombe Wanderers announce League One play-off final ticket update as Sunderland make second request for a higher allocation at Wembley
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Pundit name drops Sunderland and Leeds United following Newcastle United's win over Arsenal
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light:
RECAP: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 11:02
- Sunderland face Wycombe in the League One play-off final on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference earlier today.
- Carl Winchester has returned to training following a groin issue.
More to come...
That brings us to the end of the broadcast section of the press conference, but Neil has also spoken to the written press - including our SAFC writer Phil Smith.
We’ll have much more from Alex Neil, as well as more build-up to Saturday’s huge match over on the Sunderland AFC section of the Echo website.
Previous games against Wycombe this season
“I’ve watched both games.
“It is useful in certain aspects looking at our players against their players and the dynamics of how they play.
“They at that point were playing a back three and are now playing a back four.
“I think there are different variables that are different and we have players now who weren’t playing then.
“I think it will be a different game and for this one it will be who turns up on the day.
“I don’t think previous matches against Wycombe will have any bearing on this match.”
Neil on getting back into management
“I’ve loved it, absolutely loved it.
“I think you do appreciate it, particularly when you are sitting in the house, you do appreciate when you get back into somewhere like this and everything that’s around it.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting back in and taking control of a big club.”
Neil on the fans
“What fans do bring and can bring, particularly our fans, they do give players that extra spring in their step, they do find that extra yard, that extra little bit when the game is maybe hitting a lull.
“The fans getting right behind you can have a big effect on games.
“If you win games on how many fans you’ve got and how passionate they are then we wouldn’t be in the predicament we are. But the simple fact is that’s not how you win games.
“You win games by what you do on the pitch, but the fans can have a big bearing on that.”
Neil on VAR
“It’s there and the only thing I’ll probably do is I’m not sure I’ll celebrate too much if we score.
“I’m not sure I can handle that disappointment.”
Neil on how the game will go
“I think it is going to be a difficult match, and I think if I’m honest it has the capability of going either way.
“I think if somebody gets an early goal then both teams are more than capable of bursting the game wide open and making it an end-to-end affair.
“Equally I think it could be cagey depending on how early the first goal comes, which I think is going to determine what the match looks like.
“If we do concede the first goal we won’t be hanging about waiting for stuff to happen, and I’m sure they will be the same.”
“I think it’s going to be a contrast in styles naturally in the way the two teams play.
“I think it’s going to be a game where there are going to be dangerous moments throughout the match.
“That’s the one thing that Wycombe have got which is a great trait, the fact they are always dangerous. One ball up front and somebody lands on it, a set-piece, one bit of quality from the edge of the box - which they have players capable of doing that.
“Equally we have players who can produce moments of magic.”
Neil on being favourites
“That’s fine. People can speak about what they want.
“The simple fact is Wycombe were in the Championship last year, so if you want to look at both teams, and I’m not trying to play us down.
“Normally when I’ve listened to press conferences it’s been all the pressure is on you, all the expectation is on you, so that’s normal for us.
“If you look at Wycombe, they were in the Championship last year, whereas we have been in League One for four years.
“I’m not convinced how big of a favourites we actually are.”
Gareth Ainsworth comments: “There is no pressure on me whatsoever, certainly not from Gareth saying we’re the biggest club outside the Premier League.
“It doesn’t bother me in the slightest.”
Neil on preparations
“We don’t change our preparations for the game so it will be a normal working week in terms of how we get ready for it.
“I think we had 46,000 for our last game against Sheffield Wednesday at our place, our preparation is the same.
“We travel away but we travel away to away games.
“In terms of what’s riding on the match, naturally there is a lot more at stake but in terms of how we go about it and how we approach it the process from the Monday to game day is pretty much the same.”
Neil on team news
“I think for one of the first times we have a clean bill of health.
“Some of the lads we didn’t expect to make it have made really good recoveries, the likes of Winny have been in training.”
“The lads are good.”