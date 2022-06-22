Loading...
Leon Dajaku playing for Sunderland

Every transfer made by Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke, West Brom and Championship rivals so far this summer

Sunderland and their Championship rivals will be looking to strengthen ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign – while some have already completed some early deals in the transfer market.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:05 pm

German winger Leon Dajaku became the Black Cats’ first signing of the summer after a clause in his loan move from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion from League One.

Sunderland are tracking players in several positions as they look to build a squad capable of competing in the second tier.

Making the step up to the Championship will be challenging, though, with many teams operating with bigger budgets and some having the advantage of Premier League parachute payments.

Here are all the signings that have been made by Championship clubs so far this summer:

1. Birmingham

IN: None

2. Blackpool

IN: None

3. Blackburn

IN: None

4. Bristol City

IN: Mark Sykes (Oxford) Free, Kal Naismith (Luton) Free, Kane Wilson (Forest Green) Free

