German winger Leon Dajaku became the Black Cats’ first signing of the summer after a clause in his loan move from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion from League One.

Sunderland are tracking players in several positions as they look to build a squad capable of competing in the second tier.

Making the step up to the Championship will be challenging, though, with many teams operating with bigger budgets and some having the advantage of Premier League parachute payments.

Here are all the signings that have been made by Championship clubs so far this summer:

1. Birmingham IN: None Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Blackpool IN: None Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3. Blackburn IN: None Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Bristol City IN: Mark Sykes (Oxford) Free, Kal Naismith (Luton) Free, Kane Wilson (Forest Green) Free Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales