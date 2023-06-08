2 . Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured, according to fresh reports. Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month. The deal is thought to have progressed to the medical stage with Bellingham expected to sign for Sunderland in the coming weeks. Photo: Cameron Smith