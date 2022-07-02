Loading...
Leon Dajaku has signed for Sunderland permanently after a clause in his loan deal from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion to League One.

Sunderland strengthened their defensive options by completing the signing of Daniel Ballard from Arsenal – while some of their Championship rivals have also been busy in the transfer market.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 12:06 pm

Ballard has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year, after making 31 Championship appearances on loan at Millwall last season.

The 22-year-old became the Black Cats second signing of the summer, after Leon Dajaku’s move from Union Berlin was made permanent due to a clause being triggered in his loan deal.

Making the step up to the Championship will be challenging, though, with many teams operating with bigger budgets and some having the advantage of Premier League parachute payments.

Here are all the signings that have been made by Championship clubs so far this summer:

1. Birmingham

IN: Finley Thorndike (free, Aston Villa) | OUT: Fran Villalba (Sporting Gijon), Jeremie Bela (released), Renedi Masampu (released), Kristian Pedersen (FC Koln), Kane Thompson-Sommers (released), Connal Trueman (released), Yoane Zohore (released), Ivan Sanchez (Real Valladolid)

2. Blackburn

IN: Ethan Walker (free, Preston North End) | OUT: Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth), Bradley Johnson (released), Jacob Davenport (released), Harry Chapman (Bradford), Luke Brennan (released), Connor McBride (released), Sam Durrant (released), Joe Nolan (released), Antonis Stergiakis (Panetolikos), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

3. Blackpool

IN: None | OUT: Cameron Antwi (released), Ryan Grant (released), Johnny Johnston (released), Matthew Liptrott (released), Charlie Monks (released), Ethan Robson (MK Dons), Sky Sinclair (released), Grant Ward (released)

4. Bristol City

IN: Mark Sykes (free, Oxford), Kal Naismith (free, Luton), Kane Wilson (free, Forest Green) | OUT: Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff), Louis Britton (released), Kasey Palmer (Coventry), Robbie Cundy (Barnsley), Saikou Janneh (Cambridge)

