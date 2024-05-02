Sunderland’s disappointing Championship campaign is drawing to a close, leaving the hierarchy with a major decision to make as they prepare to appoint a new head coach.

And Sunderland’s search for a new head coach potentially took a significant twist on Thursday after it was announced that Will Still was leaving his role as head coach of Stade de Reims.

The Ligue 1 side announced that Still would be leaving his role in a statement, effective immediately. It is not known whether Still is a contender for Sunderland’s vacancy but he was a prominent figure in the search to replace Tony Mowbray last December. No move progress, partly due to the significant compensation figure that would have been owed to the French club.

Sunderland are looking for a candidate with an elite coaching pedigree who can oversee a promotion push next season, but they must work within the club’s current structure and within the current recruitment strategy. While they will be able to make an appointment of their own to the coaching group, they will be expected to work with Dodds and the rest of the existing coach staff.

So who is in the frame as it stands and what rumours should fans be paying attention too? Here, we take a look through the current bookies’ list to assess who is worth keeping an eye on, and the links which seem unlikely to come to fruition...

1 . NIALL QUINN -150/1 The great man needs no introduction. Seems unlikely, it’s fair to say - he’ll be quite happy for his last game in the dugout to be that 2-0 win over West Brom. Rumour rated: 1/10 Photo Sales

2 . ALEX RAE - 80/1 Now on the bookies’ list after being linked to the role by former Sunderland teammate Michael Gray. A fine player who now has extensive coaching experience, currently at Rangers. Seems highly unlikely, all the same. Rumour rated: 2/10 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

