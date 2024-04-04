After reaching the play-offs last season, Sunderland have experienced a drop off in form this term and they currently find themselves 15th in their second season back in the Championship.

This campaign has proven to be a turbulent one for managers and the likes of Tony Mowbay and Michael Beale have both been dismissed from the role in recent months. As it stands, Michael Dodds is in caretaker charge of the club ahead of a big summer which will see the board confirm the appointment of a new permanent manager and quite possibly the influx of new signings as the Black Cats look to re-establish themselves in the promotion picture.

With that in mind, the Football Manager’s extensive database has taken a look at who they feel the next Sunderland manager will be and the signings that could arrive at the Stadium of Light during the new era. In this version of events Sunderland finish the 2023/24 season in 15th and a total of £7.75m is spent on new recruits to try and inspire an upturn in fortunes.

Please note that this piece is purely hypothetical - Football Manager’s database has been known to make some odd decisions. As such, take everything in this list with a pinch of salt - it’s just a bit of fun!