The only addition to Sunderland’s squad so far this summer has been Leon Dajaku whose loan move was made into a permanent deal.

Fans will be hoping and expecting that their transfer business begins to ramp up as the start of the new season slowly comes into view.

The squad will need improved ahead of their return to the Championship and although that hasn’t happened just yet, it hasn’t stopped a fair number of players being linked with a move to Wearside.

Here, we take a look at every player to have been linked with a move to Sunderland since the summer transfer window opened earlier this month.

1. Daniel Iversen Iversen has spent the last two seasons on-loan at Preston North End and with Anthony Patterson being Sunderland’s only recognised goalkeeper, there’s no doubt that the Black Cats will add to this department. Could Iversen be the one they go for? Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Josh Murphy Murphy has been released by Cardiff City with speculation that he could follow his brother Jacob in moving to the north east. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Cameron Archer The Aston Villa youngster could once again be on the move to the Championship this season but Sunderland will face huge competition if they are to persuade him to join. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. John Ruddy Ruddy enjoyed a great time at Norwich City under the guidance of Alex Neil with a reunion at the Stadium of Light being speculated following his release by Wolves. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales