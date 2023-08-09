News you can trust since 1873
Every incoming and outgoing Sunderland transfer sanctioned Kristjaan Speakman this summer - photo gallery

It has been an interesting summer transfer window for Sunderland so far with plenty of imcomings and outgoings.
By James Copley
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST

The Black Cats have, under the stewardship of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey, made some interesting signings.

However, there have also been some outgoings this summer as Sunderland’s transfer chiefs look to tweak Tony Mowbray’s first team and Graeme Murty’s under-21s following a successful campaign last season.

Here, we take a look at every incoming and outgoing deal sanctioned by Speakman and Harvey (including loan exits) during the summer transfer window so far:

Sunderland have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United on three-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

1. Nathan Bishop - incoming

Sunderland have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United on three-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

The attacking midfielder has returned to Manchester United following a successful loan at Sunderland last season.

2. Amad Diallo - outgoing

The attacking midfielder has returned to Manchester United following a successful loan at Sunderland last season. Photo: George Wood

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer.

3. Harrison Sohna - outgoing

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer. Photo: FRANK REID

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season.

4. Alex Bass - outgoing

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season. Photo: FRANK REID

