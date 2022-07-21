The Black Cats secured their Championship status against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in the League One play-off final in front of nearly 50,000 supporters.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart were enough to hand Alex Neil’s side a memorable win in London.

But talk has already turned to next season, which will be Sunderland’s first in the second tier for four years. Sunderland, however, have still been linked with several deals as we head into the transfer window and clubs look to strengthen their squads.

The Black Cats have secured new contracts for Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts and have concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and Aji Alese.

"There's been ongoing discussions with numerous players, from different clubs, and the minute we get something across the line, which I can assure you we want to get done as soon as possible, then everybody will be made aware," said Alex Neil on transfers recently. "At certain times, though, that process cannot get speeded up by what we're trying to do.

"We're banging the door down as much as we can. I don't want to do my business on the last day in August – I want to get my business done as quickly as possible.

"But as I say, the simple fact, unfortunately for us, is that we're not in control of that. There's a lot of teams at the moment, certainly from the Premier League, that are only just coming back from trips abroad.

"You can't sign a player if he's in a different country."

Here, though, we take a look at every deal the club has been linked with concluding this summer and where they currently stand:

