Players were signed, players were sold, Sunderland lost 6-0 to Bolton and head coach Lee Johnson was sacked.

But what happened to the players linked with the Black Cats and the players linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take a look:

The Sunderland-linked QPR striker joined Ipswich Town on loan.

Freddie Ladapo handed in a transfer request in January amidst Sunderland linked but he remains a Rotherham player.

Sunderland were one again linked with a move for Dan Jebbison but the Sheffield United striker was recalled from Burton Albion by his parent club.

Patrick Roberts ended up signing for Sunderland during the January transfer window.

Promising Coleraine teenager Patrick Kelly, 17, was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light but he remains in Ireland.

Marc Leonard was encouraged to go out on loan in January. Sunderland were linked with the midfielder but the deal did not materialise.

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic were said interested in Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly but he ended up signing for promotion rivals Rotherham United.

The striker was linked with a recall to the Stadium of Light with the Black Cats holding an option to recall the striker but the it didn't materialise in the end.

The striker is now a Sunderland player once again having re-joined in dramatic circumstances last night.

Danny Batth joined Sunderland from Stoke City.

Tom Flanagan joined Shrewsbury Town during the winter window.

The right-back joined Sunderland early on in the window.

Jack Clarke is now a Sunderland player having joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Jay Matete joined Sunderland for a six-figure fee on deadline day.

The Aston Villa attacker joined Preston North End on loan during the window and has impressed so far.