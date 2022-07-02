When clubs released their retained lists at the end of last season, swathes of players found themselves being released.
Now that July has rolled around, all these players are now free agents and are available for teams to pick up on a free transfer.
Sunderland’s retained list saw Aiden McGeady leave the club before reuniting with Lee Johnson at Hibernian.
But for every player like McGeady who finds themselves a new team, there are a multitude of players that are not attached to any club.
Here, using data provided by Football Fragmento, we take a look at all the players still available as a free agent having been released by Championship clubs this summer.
