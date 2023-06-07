News you can trust since 1873
Every Championship manager’s win ratio and where Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray ranks compared to Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough & West Brom men - gallery

Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs after an impressive season under Tony Mowbray

By Ben McKenna
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

All eyes are on the 2023-24 Championship season as Sunderland look to back up their top-six finish from last campaign.

Despite an early managerial change following Alex Neil’s departure for Stoke City, Tony Mowbray guided the Black Cats to the play-offs as they lost to eventual winners Luton Town in the semi-finals.

It was only Sunderland’s first season back in the second tier following their promotion via the League One play-offs as they enjoyed an impressive campaign.

The Stadium of Light outfit weren’t the only club to go through a managerial change with a host of Championship sides changing manager throughout the season - with some even having three head coaches.

With the season wrapped up, we have looked at the win ratios of every manager to take charge of four or more games in the second tier last season - and where Mowbray ranks...

1. Kolo Toure (Wigan Athletic)

2. Danny Schofield (Huddersfield Town)

3. Mick McCarthy (Blackpool)

4. Neil Critchley (QPR)

