Sunderland were left looking for a new head coach at the end of August as Alex Neil left the club to join league rivals Stoke City.
Tony Mowbray was then appointed at the Stadium of Light, and took charge of his tenth Black Cats game last weekend when the Wearsiders faced Burnley.
We’ve taken a closer look at the Championship managerial changes this season and how clubs have fared since:
1. Alex Neil - Stoke
In a surprising move Neil opted to leave Sunderland and join Stoke after The Potters sacked Michael O'Neill. Since Neil took charge Stoke have recorded three wins, three draws and four defeats in the Championship.
2. Tony Mowbray - Sunderland
Sunderland were quick to appoint Neil's replacement as Mowbray was named the club's new head coach within days.The former Blackburn boss has now taken charge of ten games with the Black Cats, winning three, drawing three and losing four.
3. Mark Hudson - Cardiff
It was reported earlier this month that Cardiff are not actively looking for a new head coach, after Hudson took over as interim boss following the sacking of Steve Morrison. Still, after Hudson took seven points from his first three matches in charge, Cardiff have lost their last three fixtures.
4. Slaven Bilic - Watford
Watford's ruthless approach saw The Hornets sack Rob Edwards after just 11 matches, before appointing Bilic on the same day. Since the change, Watford have won three and lost three under their new boss.
