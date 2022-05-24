Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadhead had been a major doubt for Sunderland's play-off campaign after suffering a muscle injury on the final day of the regular season against Morecambe, a game in which he had already scored his 13th goal of a hugely impressive campaign.

The Everton loanee missed the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday but he returned to the bench at Hillsborough and played his part in seeing the game out with a ten-minute cameo following Patrick Roberts' goal.

Broadhead also helped Sunderland over the line in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, coming off the bench to replace goalscorer Ross Stewart.

However, Wales have now confirmed that Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to Page's squad, whilst the uncapped Broadhead has withdrawn due to injury.

Wales will face either Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 in next month's World Cup play-off final.