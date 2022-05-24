Broadhead had been a major doubt for Sunderland's play-off campaign after suffering a muscle injury on the final day of the regular season against Morecambe, a game in which he had already scored his 13th goal of a hugely impressive campaign.
The Everton loanee missed the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday but he returned to the bench at Hillsborough and played his part in seeing the game out with a ten-minute cameo following Patrick Roberts' goal.
Broadhead also helped Sunderland over the line in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, coming off the bench to replace goalscorer Ross Stewart.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's estimated worth following promotion to the Championship plus Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' financial dilemma
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats to pay Scottish club five-figure sum following promotion as ex-star becomes free agent
-
3
The 14 Sunderland players contracted for the Black Cats' 2022/23 Championship battle
-
4
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's surprising price to go up to Premier League compared to Middlesbrough and Sheffield United
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats star admits he will 'probably leave' club following promotion to Championship - exclusive
However, Wales have now confirmed that Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to Page's squad, whilst the uncapped Broadhead has withdrawn due to injury.
Wales will face either Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 in next month's World Cup play-off final.