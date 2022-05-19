Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first time the 24-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, has been named in the senior squad at international level.

Wales boss Rob Page has named a 27-man squad, with his side set to play five matches in 14 days next month.

Broadhead could make his international debut when Wales face Poland in the UEFA Nations League on June 1.

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

The World Cup play-off against Scotland or Ukraine will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, June 5, before three more Nations League matches for Wales in June.

Broadhead has scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for Sunderland this season and has a year left on his contract at Everton.

Wycombe captain on play-off clash

Back at Sunderland, the Black Cats are preparing for this weekend’s League One play-off final against Wycombe at Wembley.

The Chairboys were forced to defend a 2-1 aggregate lead in their semi-final tie against MK Dons, yet captain Joe Jacobson says the team can be adaptable in games.

“We can change up the way that we play quite easily,” he said.

“We have got players that can run the games on their own, and we’ve got a group of players that can all run with each other, as well as track back and do other work as well.

“The MK Dons game wasn’t just a defensive performance from the defenders, it was by everyone.”

He added: “Wycombe have had one year of Championship football and no fans, apart from the two where we had supporters who were allowed to go.

“The fans are desperate to come and see us in the Championship.”

Grayson favourite for Hartlepool job

Finally, former Sunderland and Leeds United boss Simon Grayson is now the overwhelming favourite to take the vacant manager’s job at Hartlepool.

Grayson, who was sacked by Fleetwood in November, has seen his odds cut over the last 24 hours and is now the 7/4 favourite to take charge at the Suit Direct Stadium.