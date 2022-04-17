The 24-year-old striker joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan deal from Everton at the start of the campaign, and has a year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

After recovering from a long-term hamstring injury, the striker has taken his goalscoring tally to 11 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season, making him a popular figure on Wearside.

Broadhead’s form will surely mean he is playing at a higher level than League One next season. When asked if he could stay at Sunderland, Broadhead gave little away.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead celebrates after scoring against Shrewsbury. Picture by FRANK REID

“You never know in football,” he told the Echo. “We will see what happens in the future.”

Broadhead is certainly enjoying his spell in the North East after scoring stoppage-time winners against Gillingham and Shrewsbury.

Late goals are becoming something of a theme for the Black Cats, with the team netting a remarkable nine goals after the 82nd minute under Alex Neil.

“I was buzzing,” said Broadhead when asked about his emotions after the winner against Shrewsbury. “The team deserved that and kept together.

“It was difficult at times but we have the belief to score last-minute goals.”

“I think maybe we know we need to win so we go forward a bit quicker and obviously crosses into the box puts pressure on the defenders so we need to do that more.

“When the ball gets into the box you have to be alive and that’s how we have scored the goals.”

“It just shows the mental attitude in the dressing room and we need to keep it going and it’s a massive game on Monday.”

The massive game on Monday will see Sunderland travel to play-off rivals Plymouth, who are just two points ahead of the Black Cats having played a game more.

When asked if he looks at the league table, Broadhead replied: “You do have a little look but you have to keep looking at the next game, next game to get three points.