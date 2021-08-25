Everton launch £5million bid for Sunderland 'target'

Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.

But there is strong interest from several other clubs and a permanent move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The Athletic report: “After a summer when it has felt like most of the English third tier has been queuing up to take the 18-year-old on loan, top-flight Everton made their move over the weekend with a bid believed to be worth in the region of £5 million, plus add-ons.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

It was rejected but Everton remain keen.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.

Sunderland remain keen to add to their options ahead of the window closing, with the Black Cats having so far made seven summer signings.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.