Everton launch £5million bid for Sunderland 'target'
Everton are reported to have launched a £5million bid for in-demand Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.
But there is strong interest from several other clubs and a permanent move to the Premier League could be on the cards.
The Athletic report: “After a summer when it has felt like most of the English third tier has been queuing up to take the 18-year-old on loan, top-flight Everton made their move over the weekend with a bid believed to be worth in the region of £5 million, plus add-ons.”
It was rejected but Everton remain keen.
The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.
Sunderland remain keen to add to their options ahead of the window closing, with the Black Cats having so far made seven summer signings.