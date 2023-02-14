The striker was named in The Toffees’ starting XI by Sean Dyche for the first time since his recall from Sunderland in January after an injury to first-choice number nine Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool win the game 2-0 at Anfield with goals from Mohammed Salah and Cody Gakpo handing Jurgen Klopp’s men a much-needed win over their local rivals.

Simms struggled to make an impact on the contest and was withdrawn just after the 60-minute mark for Demarai Gray. Some Everton fans, however, were not impressed with the former Sunderland loanee’s showing. Here’s what they said on social media:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Ellis Simms of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on January 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

@Richlloyd1984: “Simms, McNeil and Iwobi compared to Salah, Gakpo and Nunez are you really sure it’s a lack of effort why we got beat last night.”

@owenparkes123: “We needed a target man so badly. Simms is not ready and Maupay isn’t fit for purpose.”

@xkatealicex: “God love Ellis Simms, everyone obsessed with him playing instead of Maupay since he came back from Sunderland, 45 mins and he’s getting slated The lad’s getting the ball hoofed to him with no one around him, give him a break.”

@Leigh2121: “Also, Simms is a kid, threw into the deep end AGAIN. Back off him.”

@spsdkers: “Ellis Simms is not that young. If he’s nowhere near the team at this age, he's not going to be. I’m not even having a go at the lad. I wish him all the goodwill in the world. It’s just very unlikely that he’ll be playing meaningful Premier League football at Everton.”

@clements2016: “Can we stop with the Ellis Simms shouts now, please? Had his chance tonight and was like a statue”

@EvertonNewsFeed: “Ellis Simms is a young lad who has only played a handful of Premier League games and was thrown into a Merseyside Derby at Anfield. He’s still very raw and has a part to play in this squad for the rest of the season.”