Everton boss Frank Lampard issues message to ex-Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms

Lampard recalled Simms from his season-long loan spell at Sunderland on New Year’s Eve, a major blow to Tony Mowbray’s plans leaving the Black Cats short up front.

When asked about Simms, Lampard said: “It's another attacking option for us, he now needs to show in training and at this level that he is worthy of coming in and having an impact on games.”

It comes as pressure mounts on Lampard.

Ellis Simms.

Lampard insisted he would never seek reassurances over his job as Everton boss after Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to Brighton brought fresh speculation about his future.

There was a febrile atmosphere within Goodison Park after Everton conceded three goals in seven second-half minutes to slump to a dispiriting defeat which has left them 18th in the Premier League.

Although the focus shifts to the FA Cup ahead of Friday’s third-round tie away to Manchester United, the pressure is firmly on Lampard as the Toffees face the prospect of another relegation scrap.

Lampard said the nature of conversations he had with the club’s hierarchy on Wednesday would remain private, but added that he did not need to ask about his own position despite the perhaps itchy finger of club owner Farhad Moshiri, who has sacked five managers in almost seven years.

