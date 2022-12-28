Everton and Sunderland star Ellis Simms issues Championship rivals with big Ross Stewart warning

The Everton loanee and Scotland international Stewart both scored in the dramatic 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day in front of a packed Stadium of Light crowd.

Substitute Simms secured three points for the Black Cats early in five minutes of stoppage time when he gathered a loose ball from an excellent Daniel Ballard challenge and beat Thomas Kaminski from close range.

And Simms believes his partnership with fit-again Stewart can only go from strength to strength the more the duo play together.

Ellis Simms has warned Sunderland’s Championship rivals that his partnership with Ross Stewart is only going to get better.

On playing up front with Stewart, Simms told the Echo: “Ross is a fantastic player and with his workrate as well, any striker would be happy to play alongside him. I think we are both big and both powerful.

"I’m sure defences look at us and think that they don’t want to play against us. We are building a great chemistry and connection. If we continue playing together it will get stronger and stronger and we can bring the best out of each other.

“We have got a fairly big squad so I think every player regardless of whether they are on loan or here permanently, they want to play. You just need to train hard and get yourself into that XI. For whatever reason if you are not, you just continue to train and support the team and eventually you get that opportunity.”

The Everton loanee is also relishing playing with Manchester United loanee Amad, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke.

On playing with the Sunderland trio: “It is delightful to watch. They are all technicians. You know you are getting service when they are playing behind you with all of the little touches and tricks. As soon as you make a run you know that they are going to find you. Having the quality in the attacking areas is delightful. Everyone is pushing each other on and getting the best out of each other.”