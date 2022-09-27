Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit 5th in the table after a solid start to the season although they have won just once in-front of their own supporters this campaign – coming in their 3-0 triumph over Rotherham United last month.

Despite being a second-tier club, unsurprisingly, attendances at the Stadium of Light are still big and stack-up against some of the biggest clubs from across the continent.

But where does Sunderland’s average attendance of 37,926 rank in Europe and which sides, including Italian giants Juventus, can the Black Cats boast a bigger attendance than?

Here, courtesy of data provided by Sport Bible, we take a look at the top attendances from across Europe this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside some of European football’s biggest clubs.

1. Barcelona Average attendance in 2022/23 = 83,383 Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. Borussia Dortmund Average attendance in 2022/23 = 80,783 Photo: Lars Baron Photo Sales

3. Bayern Munich Average attendance in 2022/23 = 75,000 Photo: KERSTIN JOENSSON Photo Sales

4. Manchester United Average attendance in 2022/23 = 74,674 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales