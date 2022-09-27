News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is how Sunderland’s stunning attendances this season compare with Europe’s biggest clubs (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

European football attendances: How Sunderland's stunning crowds compare with Newcastle, Leeds, Juventus, Real Madrid & Co - photo gallery

Sunderland’s return to the Championship have seen them backed by big crowds at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:35 pm

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit 5th in the table after a solid start to the season although they have won just once in-front of their own supporters this campaign – coming in their 3-0 triumph over Rotherham United last month.

Despite being a second-tier club, unsurprisingly, attendances at the Stadium of Light are still big and stack-up against some of the biggest clubs from across the continent.

But where does Sunderland’s average attendance of 37,926 rank in Europe and which sides, including Italian giants Juventus, can the Black Cats boast a bigger attendance than?

Here, courtesy of data provided by Sport Bible, we take a look at the top attendances from across Europe this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside some of European football’s biggest clubs.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Barcelona

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 83,383

Photo: David Ramos

Photo Sales

2. Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 80,783

Photo: Lars Baron

Photo Sales

3. Bayern Munich

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 75,000

Photo: KERSTIN JOENSSON

Photo Sales

4. Manchester United

Average attendance in 2022/23 = 74,674

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
SunderlandLeedsNewcastleStadium of LightTony Mowbray
Next Page
Page 1 of 10