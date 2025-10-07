Enzo Le Fée insists Sunderland can compete in the Premier League despite Old Trafford defeat

Enzo Le Fée insists Sunderland’s defeat to Manchester United will not shake the squad’s belief that they belong among the Premier League’s elite ahead of their next game against Wolves.

Régis Le Bris’ side have enjoyed an encouraging return to top-flight football, sitting in the top half of the table after seven games. Wins over West Ham United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest – coupled with an unbeaten home record – have underlined their strong start.

The loss at Old Trafford, however, was only Sunderland’s second defeat of the campaign. Despite the setback, Le Fée believes it offers valuable lessons rather than cause for concern. “We didn’t have a good answer on the pitch. We need to improve on that,” the French midfielder said.

“We said at the end of the game that we need to start properly. We cannot wait to concede one or two goals before playing our game. We said that in the second half that we needed to exist even though it wasn’t our best performance against teams like this.”

Le Fée, a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning side last season, has featured six times so far in the Premier League and opened his top-flight account with a penalty in the win over Brentford. With the international break now offering a short pause, Le Fée says the squad will use the time to refocus ahead of their next fixture – a home clash with bottom-placed Wolves.

The former AS Rome and Lorient player added: “We just have to learn about this game and work for the next game after the international break,” he said. “If we bring our intensity, our way, and how we can play, we can exist. We can play in this league.”

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

