England face world champions France for a spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals.

Their reward for defeating Senegal in the Round of 16 is a clash against a Kylian Mbappe inspired France side that breezed past Poland in the previous round. It is the second World Cup in a row that the Three Lions have reached this stage, and the third major tournament in a row following their exploits at the delayed European Championship last summer.

Gareth Southgate has named a fairly settled side throughout the tournament, but speculation on how he will combat the huge threats posed by Mbappe and co in this clash mean he has some major selection dilemmas ahead of the game. So will Southgate opt to stick with his tried and tested starting side? Or will he shake up his formation and personnel for the Quarter-Final clash?

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding Southgate’s selection for the clash with France:

Jordan Pickford Pickford has been Southgate's No.1 for a number of years now and has rarely let his side down between the posts.

Kyle Walker Social media has been abuzz with rumours that Walker will be deployed in order to combat Mbappe. Although the Manchester City man has struggled in games against pace this season, there is no doubt he is best equipped physically to compete with Mbappe.

John Stones Stones has started every game of the tournament and has played a major role in helping England keep three consecutive clean sheets.

Harry Maguire Maguire's indifferent start to the season with Manchester United hasn't translated to the international stage with the defender being one of the most consistent players in the whole competition.