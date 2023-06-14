Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will not be heading to this summer's U21 European Championships after not being named in Lee Carsley's final squad.

Patterson had won his first call up earlier this year and was named as one of four goalkeepers in the provisional squad named by Carsley.

He attended a pre-tournament training camp at St George's Park last week and made his first appearance as a second-half substitute against Japan. However, Carsley has named Brighton & Hove Albion's Carl Rushworth, West Brom's Josh Griffiths and Manchester City's James Trafford as his three goalkeepers for the squad.

Trafford, who has spent two hugely successful seasons on loan at Bolton Wanderers, was the number one goalkeeper for much of the qualification campaign and as such is expected to be between the posts in Romania and Georgia for the tournament later this month.