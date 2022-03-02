England international and ex-Sunderland players share messages of support to injured defender
Sunderland defender recently shared an update on his long-term injury situation on Instagram with his footballing friends quick to react.
Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon in February of last year, which had been expected to sideline him for six months.
But a second rupture during surgery came as a major setback, all but ruling out his chances of playing again this season.
Posting on his Instagram account, Willis wrote: “Over a year without playing football…
“Been a rollercoaster of a ride physically and mentally so far but we keep striving towards that end goal”.
Commenting on the post, England international and Leicester City attacker James Maddison said: “Come back guna feeeel so sweet,” accompanied by two heart emojis.
Both Willis and Maddison played for Coventry City previously.
Willis’ former Sunderland teammates Dion Sanderson and Danny Graham also posted emoji-based messages of support.
Salford City star Jordan Turnbull also added: “Keep it up brother,” whilst Newport County’s Courtney Baker-Richardson said: “Keep going bro, soon back.”