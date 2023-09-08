Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former England, Manchester United and Everton player Wayne Rooney has been made favourite for a job in the Championship.

Rooney is currently managing D.C United in America but is keen to return to the United Kingdom and has been linked with the Birmingham City job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Blues boss John Eustace has been linked with a number of jobs with Rooney said to be top of the list to replace him at the Birmingham City Stadium.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney's last job in England was at Derby County amid chaotic circumstances meaning the ex-England captain was ultimately the man who oversaw the Rams' relegation to League One.