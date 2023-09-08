England legend Wayne Rooney made favourite for job at Sunderland's rivals in Championship
Wayne Rooney is being linked with a job in the Championship.
Former England, Manchester United and Everton player Wayne Rooney has been made favourite for a job in the Championship.
Rooney is currently managing D.C United in America but is keen to return to the United Kingdom and has been linked with the Birmingham City job.
Current Blues boss John Eustace has been linked with a number of jobs with Rooney said to be top of the list to replace him at the Birmingham City Stadium.
Rooney's last job in England was at Derby County amid chaotic circumstances meaning the ex-England captain was ultimately the man who oversaw the Rams' relegation to League One.
Birmingham's new American owners, Knighthead Capital have already unveiled Tom Brady as an investor and the seven-time Super Bowl winner visited the club that he has invested in. Reports suggest that the appointment of Rooney would further increase the club's star power and profile after a busy summer transfer window.