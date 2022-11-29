News you can trust since 1873
England head coach Gareth Southgate during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: (Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

England ‘leaked’ line-up v Wales: Former Sunderland star gets Gareth Southgate nod as Arsenal man benched

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

England will play their third and final World Cup group stage match against Wales this evening (7pm kick-off) - but how will Gareth Southgate’s side line-up?

The Three Lions will be hoping to bounce back from an underwhelming goalless draw against USA on Friday and pick up a win that would guarantee their progress as group winners. Only a seven goal defeat to Wales would guarantee England’s exit.

Southgate’s side could also get knocked out if they were to lose by four goals against Wales and USA beat Iran. Realistically, a draw may even be enough for England to top the group should Iran fail to beat USA.

Barring a major World Cup upset, England’s place in the last-16 is looking pretty secure. But will that see Southgate mix his team up for the final group stage match in order to keep key players fit for the knockout round?

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding Southgate’s team selection for the match...

1. GK: Jordan Pickford

2. RB: Kyle Walker

3. CB: John Stones

4. CB: Harry Maguire

