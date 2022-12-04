Following a commanding win over Wales, Gareth Southgate’s side face Senegal in the Round of 16.

The Three Lions face Senegal in the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar at 7pm on Sunday - aiming to book their spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals. England’s wins over Iran and Wales sandwiched a goalless draw with USA as they topped Group B with seven points.

Despite worries over their performance against USA, Germany and Belgium’s failure to progress from the group stage acted as a reminder that tournament football isn’t won in the group stages.

However, as the tournament progresses into the knockout rounds, it is now a win or bust situation for Southgate’s side - but what starting XI will the England manager name for the clash with Senegal? And will any ex-Sunderland players will feature?

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding Southgate’s selection for the clash with Senegal:

1. Jordan Pickford Pickford has been Southgate's No.1 choice throughout not just this tournament, but during the 2018 World Cup and the delayed European Championship last summer.

2. Kyle Walker Walker started against Wales on Tuesday and was solid as he continues his recovery from injury.

3. Harry Maguire Despite his club form, Maguire has become a trusted member of Southgate's England first-team and has impressed so far in Qatar.

4. John Stones The Manchester City defender has had the backing of Southgate throughout the tournament and has kept two clean sheets in a row.