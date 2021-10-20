After a bit of a shaky start, the Black Cats took a two-goal lead before half-time following a Terrell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header.

Stewart added his second goal of the match from a corner after the break, before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a fourth.

The result means Lee Johnson’s side have moved up to second in the table, and have two games in hand on Plymouth ahead of them.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@Ianc1102: What do you think of O’Nien in midfield? He's getting some stick but I think he does a lot of the hard work, ball winning etc that lets Neil and others play

@JamieJoslyn1: Very professional away performance that, haven't had a lot of since we came down to league one as opposition usually stay within a goal or two. Thought Neil and O'Brien were stand out performers while Stewart should score in the 20s this season

@Jessica41400379: The lads done us fans proud tonight now onto our next game Charton at home

@ElliottSAFC: Great result. Bit of a business-like performance but always good to win by 4. Hopefully Pritchard's injury isn't anything serious. Onto Saturday now another must win.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Great result. Decent performance without having to really find top gear. Still, not a lot to really complain about. A clean sheet too. Win those games in hand and we’re on the summit by a distance.

@LdoubleE_87: Alright performance but a massive result with how other games went - pleased for the Hoff getting a clean sheet he’s deserved it after his recent performances. Onto Charlton

@Dan1879_SAFC: Scored from a whipped in cross, intricate play, set piece and a counter attack tonight. Our attacking play is so much more varied than last season. Not our most fluid display but still managed to score four

@GarethDuff: Emphatic win tonight for the red and white wizards. Bit of a depleted team too! Onto a big game at the weekend now! Long may it continue!!

